Street crews in Temple forced to shovel sand by hand after trucks break down

City street crews were forced to shovel sand by hand after the trucks broke down.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - City street crews on Thursday were forced to treat frozen roads by shoveling sand manually at priority areas after sanding trucks broke down.

The city said the trucks were “over-stressed in our current conditions and cannot be repaired due to the need for specialty parts that are not readily available in this area.”

Officials said crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are also treating highways “as best they can” while “working with a limited fleet.”

The city is asking residents that, if possible, to stay off the roads and do not drive.

The Temple Police Department has already responded to at least 14 accidents and 67 disabled vehicle calls on Thursday.

If you need transportation assistance to get to a shelter, call 254.298.5550.

For updates visit templetx.gov/weather.

