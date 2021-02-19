Sunshine today helping to thaw us out

After over a week of sub-freezing temperatures, occasional snow, and occasional freezing rain, we’re finally expecting to see sunshine today with highs warming up above freezing for most of the area! Before the warm-up begins, we are feeling the chill this morning thanks to the ice and snow still on the ground coupling with mostly clear skies. Morning lows start out in the mid teens with wind chills in the single digits. We’re expecting temperatures to steadily warm thanks to the sunshine with 20s and low 30s coming by midday. During the afternoon, highs are expected to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s! The only exception to the warm temperatures is a pocket of highs between 30° and 33° in Robertson, Leon, Freestone, and Limestone County. Sunshine will aid in the melting of snow and ice but be mindful of falling ice off buildings and tall structures. A reminder, we’re expecting overnight temperatures to drop back into the upper teens and low 20s by Saturday morning so any liquid, ice, or snow on the road will refreeze and create slick roadways through Saturday morning. Some roads are driveable but be extremely cautious on bridges, overpasses, parking lots, and on side streets.

Road conditions will continue to improve during the day Saturday, Saturday night, and during the day Sunday too! Although some patches of snow and ice may linger, most of it will be gone before those temperatures get close to freezing behind Sunday’s cold front. Continued sunshine Saturday will boost temperatures into the 40s and low 50s. Just like with Friday, the coldest temperatures are expected to be near I-45 but the entire area will be above freezing. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid 30s but temperatures remain above the 32° mark. We are expecting clouds to move in Saturday night and Sunday morning which could bring us some drizzle, but we’re not concerned about freezing fog or freezing drizzle since temperatures will remain above freezing. Morning clouds give way to some sunshine Sunday but a late-afternoon front is going to also bring a 20% chance of rain east of I-35. Highs Sunday should warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday’s front won’t bring us a big temperature change. Yes, we’ll likely start out near or even slightly below freezing Monday morning, but sub-freezing temperatures are only expected for a few hours. We’re expecting sunshine to warm us back close to 60° during the day. Mid-to-upper 60s return Tuesday before low-to-mid 70s arrive Wednesday. Also arriving Wednesday is another cold front which will bring a noticeable change in the weather. We’re not expecting sub-freezing temperatures, but we are expecting highs to stay in the 50s for the remainder of the week. We’ll also likely see some rain next week, but no one day stands out as having the best rain potential. We’ll keep a 20% rain chances in the forecast Thursday through Saturday with a 30% chance Sunday.

