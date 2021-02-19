Temple scales back boil order, Belton calls for conservation, Cove opens water station

(KWTX) - Temple is scaling back its boil order, Belton is calling for water conservation and Copperas Cove has opened a water filling station.

The boil order Temple issued Friday to water customers east of Interstate 35 and north of Loop 363 still includes some areas south of Loop 363:

• Addresses east of 31st Street and north of Azalea Drive, with the exception of the Reserve at Friar’s Creek neighborhood.

• The Reserve at Friar’s Creek Phases I and II are NOT included in the boil notice.

Water intended for cooking, consumption or ice making should be boiled vigorously before use.

The city has limited supplies of bottled water for residents in the affected areas, which will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday:

• Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St.

• Fire Station #2, 1710 E. Ave H.; and

• Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N 3rd St.

Distribution is limited to one case per household.

Residents who can’t travel safely to a distribution site may call (254) 298-5550 to arrange for delivery.

Potable water is also available at six fire stations. Residents must bring containers:

• Fire Station #3, 3606 Midway Dr,

• Fire Station #4, 411 Waters Dairy Rd.

• Fire Station #5, 510 North Apache

• Fire Station #6, 3620 Range Rd.

• Fire Station #7, 8420 West Adams

• Fire Station #8, 7268 Airport Rd.

BELTON

Belton officials Friday initiated Stage 2 Drought Conditions with the goal of reducing water use byk 10%.

“While there is not currently a drought, the conservation of water is necessary at this time to support the city’s water supplier, Bell County Water Control Improvement District No. 1, which is facing extremely high demand. Without conservation efforts there could be temporary water shortages in the city,” spokesman Paul Romer said.

The city is asking residents to take these steps::

• As pipes unfreeze, if a water leak is detected in your home turn the water off immediately. If you need assistance, call us anytime, day or night, at 254-933- 5823.

• Limit water usage during peak times (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

• Stop dripping faucets.

• Do not store water in bathtubs.

• Avoid running dishwashers and washing machines.

• Make sure irrigation systems are off, until restrictions are lifted.

• Take showers instead of baths.

COPPERAS COVE

Copperas Cove has opened a water filling station in the front parking lot of the library at 501 South Main St. for residents in the Mountain Top Water Plain who have no water. The station is open until 4 p.m. Friday. Residents should bring their own containers

