Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost during freeze

SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the historic freeze.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the historic freeze, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

Recipients should dial 211 and select option 2 to apply.

Recipients may also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) on the Texas Health and Human Services Commission website and may mail the completed form to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission,  PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or fax it to 1-877-447-2839.

“This support is essential to help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in these challenging times,” Abbott said.

