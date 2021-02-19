Fire at local apartment complex damages several units

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning responded to a fire damaging several units at the Richland Spring apartment complex in the 300 Block of Richland Drive.

“Multiple units on fire,” the department said in a tweet.

A resident of the complex said power had been out for four days.

The fire broke out after power was restored, the resident said.

The fire was contained within about 35 minutes, firefighters said.

A firefighter at the scene said no injuries were reported.

Two units were directly impacted by the fire and at least six other units suffered smoke damage.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.