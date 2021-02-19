Waco: Local plumber says more pipes likely to burst as weather warms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Water issues have been front of mind for many in Central Texas this week, but those concerns aren’t going away soon, according to a local plumber.

Mike Staas, who owns Mike Staas Services, Inc., said he expects more pipes to burst as the weather warms up on Friday.

Staas said Friday will likely be one of the worst days for burst pipes. When the pipes are frozen, Staas said it’s difficult to know about any damage or breaks.

As the temperature warms and the water thaws, it can cause the pipes to burst at any time, without warning. Staas said the best way to avoid water damage is to turn off the water.

“This is the worst time coming. If you don’t have any water, then you’re not having any damage,” Staas said. “But if you’re not there watching and waiting to turn your meter off when it does thaw out, then there’s the damage.”

Staas said over the past few days, he’s fielded more than a hundred calls from people asking from help or advice. Many people are calling to ask for help turning off their water, but Staas said there are also people calling who have plumbing emergencies.

Staas said they are scheduling work out all the way to Wednesday and Thursday for minor fixes, but the emergencies have to be dealt with right away.

“A lot of people don’t have that luxury, we have to go right now or it’s doing thousands of dollars worth of damage,” Staas said. “So we’ve got them from the very minor to the major.”

If people need help turning off their water, Staas said people can give him a call and he can help walk them through the process, or come out if necessary.

In Waco, or areas who get water from Waco (that includes people in Robinson, Woodway, Hewitt, Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and West), the city said residents can call 254-299-2489 to request for someone to come turn your water off at the meter.

The city is also asking people to use that number to report any leaks.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.