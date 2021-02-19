Advertisement

Waco: Local plumber says more pipes likely to burst as weather warms

Cold temperatures bring the possibility of frozen pipes
Cold temperatures bring the possibility of frozen pipes
By Hannah Hall
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Water issues have been front of mind for many in Central Texas this week, but those concerns aren’t going away soon, according to a local plumber.

Mike Staas, who owns Mike Staas Services, Inc., said he expects more pipes to burst as the weather warms up on Friday.

Staas said Friday will likely be one of the worst days for burst pipes. When the pipes are frozen, Staas said it’s difficult to know about any damage or breaks.

As the temperature warms and the water thaws, it can cause the pipes to burst at any time, without warning. Staas said the best way to avoid water damage is to turn off the water.

“This is the worst time coming. If you don’t have any water, then you’re not having any damage,” Staas said. “But if you’re not there watching and waiting to turn your meter off when it does thaw out, then there’s the damage.”

Staas said over the past few days, he’s fielded more than a hundred calls from people asking from help or advice. Many people are calling to ask for help turning off their water, but Staas said there are also people calling who have plumbing emergencies.

Staas said they are scheduling work out all the way to Wednesday and Thursday for minor fixes, but the emergencies have to be dealt with right away.

“A lot of people don’t have that luxury, we have to go right now or it’s doing thousands of dollars worth of damage,” Staas said. “So we’ve got them from the very minor to the major.”

If people need help turning off their water, Staas said people can give him a call and he can help walk them through the process, or come out if necessary.

In Waco, or areas who get water from Waco (that includes people in Robinson, Woodway, Hewitt, Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and West), the city said residents can call 254-299-2489 to request for someone to come turn your water off at the meter.

The city is also asking people to use that number to report any leaks.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
File Photo
H-E-B implements product limits in Texas
The Hubert's home in Robinson, Texas was damaged by a fire soon after power was restored...
Fire rips through Central Texas family’s home soon after power is restored
Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three...
Texas family rationing baby’s oxygen tanks amid power outage
Aquilla resident Shawn Brock has not only given away truck beds full of free firewood and...
Central Texas Marine veteran delivers firewood, rescues stranded motorists amid winter storm

Latest News

Talkback: Marlin water woes
Talkback: Marlin water woes
Marlin residents have resorted to filling up jugs and buckets from a fountain in the middle of...
Marlin residents struggle to find water as leaders search for help
Texas state lawmakers want power outage answers
Texas Power Update 2/18
Due to substantial water damage, the church office will be closed for the foreseeable future.
First Baptist Church of Troy closed due to water damage