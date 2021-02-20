Advertisement

Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, in Denver. Major U.S. airlines say they will ask passengers on flights to the United States for information that public health officials could use for COVID-19 contact tracing. The trade group Airlines for America said Friday, Feb. 19, that the carriers will turn over the information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. airline industry is pledging to expand the practice of asking passengers on flights to the United States for information that public health officials could use for contact tracing during the pandemic.

An industry trade group said Friday that the carriers would turn over the information to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could use it to contact passengers who might be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Delta and United have been doing that since December. On Friday, an industry trade group said that American, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Hawaiian will also ask passengers to make their names, phone numbers, email and physical addresses available to the CDC.

The airlines had long resisted government efforts to require them to gather passenger information and provide it to health agencies. They said they don’t have the information on passengers who buy tickets from other sellers such as online travel agencies. They also argued that gathering the information and making it immediately available to the government would be time-consuming and require costly upgrades to computer systems.

The CEO of trade group Airlines for America, Nicholas Calio, said carriers hope that their offer of voluntary information gathering, along with testing of passengers entering the U.S., will lead the government to lift restrictions on international travel.

Although the requests are only voluntary, United Airlines said Friday that since December most of its international customers have provided contact details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
The Hubert's home in Robinson, Texas was damaged by a fire soon after power was restored...
Fire rips through Central Texas family’s home soon after power is restored
File Photo
H-E-B implements product limits in Texas
Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three...
Texas family rationing baby’s oxygen tanks amid power outage

Latest News

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh
Thousands in Bell County have seen extended power outages, some lasting more than 100 hours.
Local residents fed up with power outages lasting more than 100 hours
A car ended up inside a local Harbor Freight store Friday evening after a two-vehicle collision.
Car ends up inside local Harbor Freight store after 2-vehicle collision
City of Waco donates water pallets to city of Marlin.
City of Waco donates water to Marlin as city inches closer to restoring water