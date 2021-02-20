Bad weather throws wrench in high school basketball playoffs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As weather shut down schools across central Texas this week, the high school basketball playoffs fell victim to numerous postponements.

The UIL today announced some changes to the postseason schedule to help make sure every playoff game gets played.

The changes include:

Girls State Championship games will be played March 10th-11th at the Alamodome;

Playoff round certification deadlines have been adjusted to allow all playoff games to be played;

Schools who have experienced delays in playoff rounds may be required to complete three rounds in a one-week period.

Per the UIL website, the updated postseason schedule is as follows:

Updated Girls Basketball Post-Season Dates

February 20 Bi-district

February 20-23 Area

February 24-25 Regional Quarterfinals

February 26-27 Regional Semifinals

March 1-2 Regional Finals

March 5-6 State Semifinals

March 10-11 State Finals

Rounds may be played on consecutive days. Some circumstances may require this.

For girls teams unable to play the area round by February 20, three rounds will need to be completed the week of February 22-27.

For girls teams unable to play the bi-district round by February 20, four rounds will need to be completed the week of February 22-27.

The following scheduling flexibility is available for schools by mutual agreement only:

Up to four teams can meet at one site to complete multiple rounds. For example, four schools may mutually agree to play the regional semi-final games at one location followed by the regional final game on consecutive days.

If schools are choosing to combine playoff rounds with the above options, the second of those rounds must be completed by the deadline listed above.

UIL may consider exceptions to any of the deadlines above on a limited case by case basis.

Updated Boys Basketball Post-Season Dates

February 20 District Certification Deadline

February 20-23 Bi-District

February 24-25 Area

February 26-27 Regional Quarterfinals

March 1-2 Regional Semifinals

March 5-6 Regional Finals

March 8-9 State Semifinals

March 12-13 State Finals

Rounds may be played on consecutive days. Some circumstances may require this.

For boys teams unable to play the bi-district round by February 20, three rounds will need to be completed the week of February 22-27.

The following scheduling flexibility is available for schools by mutual agreement only:

Up to four teams can meet at one site to complete multiple rounds. For example, four schools may mutually agree to play the regional semi-final games at one location followed by the regional final game on consecutive days.

If schools are choosing to combine playoff rounds with the above options, the second of those rounds must be completed by the deadline listed above.

UIL may consider exceptions to any of the deadlines above on a limited case by case basis.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.