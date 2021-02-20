Bell County provides updated list of warming centers and shelters
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The following list of Bell County warming centers and shelter updates were issue Saturday afternoon.
The following are warming centers:
- Fort Hood, Community Event Center located at 50012 Clear Creek Rd.
- Harker Heights, Recreation Center located at 307 Miller Crossing
- Killeen, Skyline Baptist Church located at 906 Trimmier Road
- Killeen, Liberty Christian Center Gym located at 4107 Westcliff Road
The following are Shelters:
- Temple, Impact Church located at 306 East Adams
- Temple, Salvation Army located at 419 West Avenue G
- Salado, United Methodist Church located at 650 Royal Street
