Bell County provides updated list of warming centers and shelters

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The following list of Bell County warming centers and shelter updates were issue Saturday afternoon.

The following are warming centers:

- Fort Hood, Community Event Center located at 50012 Clear Creek Rd.

- Harker Heights, Recreation Center located at 307 Miller Crossing

- Killeen, Skyline Baptist Church located at 906 Trimmier Road

- Killeen, Liberty Christian Center Gym located at 4107 Westcliff Road

The following are Shelters:

- Temple, Impact Church located at 306 East Adams

- Temple, Salvation Army located at 419 West Avenue G

- Salado, United Methodist Church located at 650 Royal Street

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.