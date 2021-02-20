City of Waco distributing water to residents on Saturday
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is holding a free water pick-up on Saturday (2/20)
Pick-up at 3rd & Washington Avenue (downtown Waco) next to Waco Convention Center - enter off 3rd Street near the fountain. Limit one case per family.
Drive-through for pick-up and water will be loaded for you. Hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until supplies for the day run out.
Additional water will be available on Sunday.
*Special thanks to Coca Cola Bottling Company for providing to our community when we needed it the most!
Water pick-up parking lot turn in location: https://bit.ly/2NJGcDu
