City of Waco distributing water to residents on Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is holding a free water pick-up on Saturday (2/20)

Pick-up at 3rd & Washington Avenue (downtown Waco) next to Waco Convention Center - enter off 3rd Street near the fountain. Limit one case per family.

Drive-through for pick-up and water will be loaded for you. Hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until supplies for the day run out.

Additional water will be available on Sunday.

*Special thanks to Coca Cola Bottling Company for providing to our community when we needed it the most!

Water pick-up parking lot turn in location: https://bit.ly/2NJGcDu

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.