City of Waco distributing water to residents on Saturday

The City of Waco received hundreds of pallets of bottled water from the Coca Cola Company.
The City of Waco received hundreds of pallets of bottled water from the Coca Cola Company.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is holding a free water pick-up on Saturday (2/20)

Pick-up at 3rd & Washington Avenue (downtown Waco) next to Waco Convention Center - enter off 3rd Street near the fountain. Limit one case per family.

Drive-through for pick-up and water will be loaded for you. Hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until supplies for the day run out.

Additional water will be available on Sunday.

*Special thanks to Coca Cola Bottling Company for providing to our community when we needed it the most!

Water pick-up parking lot turn in location: https://bit.ly/2NJGcDu

