City of Waco donates water to Marlin as city inches closer to restoring water

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in Marlin received a donation of four pallets of water from the city of Waco. The entire city of Marlin has been without water since February 16 after a pipe at the city’s water treatment plant burst.

Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis said the generous gift form Waco came after a conversation between the mayors of the two cities.

The city of Marlin, Friday, also bought one pallet of water bottles to distribute to residents.

At Friday’s distribution drive in the HEB parking lot, the line of cars waiting to get water stretched multiple blocks.

The city offered one case of water per car. Volunteers also delivered water to residents who were elderly or disabled and unable to drive.

Although residents were grateful to receive the packages of water, the distribution was a temporary remedy.

City officials have been working on acquiring the parts to fix the water treatment plant. The city Friday said the plant has been fixed. Davis said the plant had to go through some evaluation protocols with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality(TCEQ) before water could be pumped into Marlin homes and businesses.

Davis said pending the TCEQ evaluations, Marlin residents could begin receiving running water as early as Friday night or Saturday morning.

