Advertisement

Firefighters battling massive blaze at Hilton Hotel in Killeen

A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21(Alex Gibbs)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of OW Curry Drive near the Killeen Mall.

Earlier this week, city spokesperson Hilary Shine said the city had enough water for fire fighting operations.

However, calls to the fire department have not been returned.

Stay with KWTX Newsroom. We will have the latest as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
The Hubert's home in Robinson, Texas was damaged by a fire soon after power was restored...
Fire rips through Central Texas family’s home soon after power is restored
File Photo
H-E-B implements product limits in Texas
Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three...
Texas family rationing baby’s oxygen tanks amid power outage

Latest News

The City of Waco received hundreds of pallets of bottled water from the Coca Cola Company.
City of Waco distributing water to residents on Saturday
Robert Griffin III
Robert Griffin III donates 21,000 meals to Texas food banks
Local residents fed up with power outages lasting more than 100 hours
Friday 2/19 Central Texas Power Update
Thousands in Bell County have seen extended power outages, some lasting more than 100 hours.
Local residents fed up with power outages lasting more than 100 hours