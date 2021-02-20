Firefighters battling massive blaze at Hilton Hotel in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of OW Curry Drive near the Killeen Mall.

Earlier this week, city spokesperson Hilary Shine said the city had enough water for fire fighting operations.

However, calls to the fire department have not been returned.

