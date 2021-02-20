Advertisement

Killeen Police looking for misssing 28 year-old-male

Killeen Detectives are requesting the public's assistance in locating Jade Quienton Smith(Killeen PD)
Feb. 20, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jade Quienton Smith.

He is described as a 28 year-old black male, height 5′ 10″, weighing 185 pounds, brown eyes and hair color black.

Officials say Smith was reported missing on February 10, 2021 by family members and was last seen on February 3, 2021 in the 3600 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.

Police are asking if anyone who may have information on Jade’s whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

