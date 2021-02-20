Local residents fed up with power outages lasting more than 100 hours

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of residents in Bell County have not had power since early Monday morning, and they are growing increasingly frustrated with a lack of answers from power companies.

“I have three small children — you know I have an infant — and there was just no possible way I could keep my kids in that house any longer,” Copperas Cove resident Kayla Holmes told KWTX.

She said that last time she checked, her home’s temperature had plummeted to 34 degrees.

She moved in with another family that has power, but she has been keeping close tabs on her neighbors still without power.

“I’ve had a few neighbors say, you know, I just got this new dining room table,” Holmes said.

“They sanded it down, and they’re burning their dining room tables, their chairs, their beds,” she said.

She also said she knows many people piecing together makeshift tents in their homes to stay warm.

All the while, she says it has been increasingly difficult to reach Oncor, her power company.

“I was told, ‘Oh it looks like just you and your next door neighbor are out of power,’” Holmes said.

“I was like, ‘No ma’am. My entire community has been without power at that point for 90 hours,’” she said.

In Temple, Felicia Holland has been without power for just as long, and she says she has had an equally frustrating experience with Oncor.

“I called last night, and it said that my status ticket had been closed because my service was restored, which in fact did not happen,” Holland told KWTX.

Oncor did not respond to KWTX’s requests for interviews.

However, the utility has urged customers to continue to report their outages because there have been delays in the reporting process.

Oncor also said in a statement on Friday that it expects to have most homes in the area back online by early Sunday.

