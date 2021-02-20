Advertisement

Local residents fed up with power outages lasting more than 100 hours

Thousands in Bell County have seen extended power outages, some lasting more than 100 hours.
Thousands in Bell County have seen extended power outages, some lasting more than 100 hours.(Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of residents in Bell County have not had power since early Monday morning, and they are growing increasingly frustrated with a lack of answers from power companies.

“I have three small children — you know I have an infant — and there was just no possible way I could keep my kids in that house any longer,” Copperas Cove resident Kayla Holmes told KWTX.

She said that last time she checked, her home’s temperature had plummeted to 34 degrees.

She moved in with another family that has power, but she has been keeping close tabs on her neighbors still without power.

“I’ve had a few neighbors say, you know, I just got this new dining room table,” Holmes said.

“They sanded it down, and they’re burning their dining room tables, their chairs, their beds,” she said.

She also said she knows many people piecing together makeshift tents in their homes to stay warm.

All the while, she says it has been increasingly difficult to reach Oncor, her power company.

“I was told, ‘Oh it looks like just you and your next door neighbor are out of power,’” Holmes said.

“I was like, ‘No ma’am. My entire community has been without power at that point for 90 hours,’” she said.

In Temple, Felicia Holland has been without power for just as long, and she says she has had an equally frustrating experience with Oncor.

“I called last night, and it said that my status ticket had been closed because my service was restored, which in fact did not happen,” Holland told KWTX.

Oncor did not respond to KWTX’s requests for interviews.

However, the utility has urged customers to continue to report their outages because there have been delays in the reporting process.

Oncor also said in a statement on Friday that it expects to have most homes in the area back online by early Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
The Hubert's home in Robinson, Texas was damaged by a fire soon after power was restored...
Fire rips through Central Texas family’s home soon after power is restored
File Photo
H-E-B implements product limits in Texas
Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three...
Texas family rationing baby’s oxygen tanks amid power outage

Latest News

Esther Baldwin and her 87-year-old mother returned home to find a section of the ceiling...
Pipe bursts, floods apartment shared by local woman, 87-year-old mother
Temple is scaling back its boil order, Belton is calling for water conservation and Copperas...
Temple scales back boil order, Belton calls for conservation, Cove opens water station
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost during freeze
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Cities slammed by winter storms face new crisis: No water