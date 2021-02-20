Pipe bursts, floods apartment shared by local woman, 87-year-old mother

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pipes began to burst as temperatures rose on Friday, and one of them flooded an apartment shared by Esther Baldwin and her 87-year-old mother.

The two live in the Heritage Square Apartments at 1700 Breezy Dr. in Waco.

Baldwin and her mother found a place to stay after losing power during the historic winter storm, but they returned home to find a section of the ceiling missing, soaked carpets and a damaged floor.

“When I went in, I saw the two large areas of the ceiling where the plaster is hanging down and then a lot of it on the floor, and all the debris all over the furniture, and the whole entire apartment is flooded with water,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin and her mother are trying to save some of their possessions before having someone come in and assess the damage.

“It’s pretty devastating,” Baldwin said.

“And I’ve been off all week which adds to it. I’m trying to figure out how I am going to mentally manage.”

Baldwin says she and her mother are working with their insurance company, but in the meantime they’re displaced and unsure of when they will have a place to call home again.

