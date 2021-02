WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor and current NFL quarterback, Robert Griffin III, donated 10,500 meals to the North Texas Food Bank and 10,500 meals to the Houston Food Bank.

The meals will help those impacted by the winter storms.

Donated 10,500 meals to @HoustonFoodBank

Here’s how you can help those in need @RG3Foundation https://t.co/dZ7Pj2BYuP — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 19, 2021

The former Heisman Trophy winner donated the meals through his foundation, the RG3 Foundation.

Also donated 10,500 meals to Dallas @ntfb to help those in need.

Here’s how you can get active and help@RG3Foundation https://t.co/nTi7tlBwMP — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.