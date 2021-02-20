Advertisement

The Warmup Continues This Weekend!

Tonight will be the first night since February 9th that we’ve had lows above freezing
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much nicer weather will be seen going through this evening with temperatures only cooling into the mid 40′s after sunset. After that we dip to the upper 30′s to low 40′s to start Sunday, with some patchy fog at sunrise. This will be the first morning low we’ve had above freezing since February 9th. That clears out by 10am, after which we’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60′s during the afternoon. A small cold front moves through, which will allow for a few spotty showers east of I-35 during the afternoon.

Sunny skies will be seen for your Monday with highs staying in the low 60′s. We’ll have another small front move through Wednesday bringing us another round of spotty rain, but highs will still be in the mid 60′s before the front moves through. After the front leaves, we dip to the mid 50′s to end the work week before warming back into the 60′s next weekend. A few scattered showers are possible next Saturday too.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Hilton hotel in Killeen
Waco and McLennan County officials took steps Friday to protect the city’s water system. (File)
Waco water supply remains critically low; city and county officials move to protect system
Richland Spring Apartments
Fire at local apartment complex damages several units

Latest News

Fort Hood is experiencing major stress on our water supply.
Area counties, cities and military installation continue to battle water issues
The Warmup Continues with Only One SMALL Cooldown on The Horizon
FastCast
The Warmup Continues This Weekend!
Update list of Bell County warming centers and shelter were issue Saturday afternoon.
Bell County provides updated list of warming centers and shelters