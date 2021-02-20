The Warmup Continues This Weekend!

Much nicer weather will be seen going through this evening with temperatures only cooling into the mid 40′s after sunset. After that we dip to the upper 30′s to low 40′s to start Sunday, with some patchy fog at sunrise. This will be the first morning low we’ve had above freezing since February 9th. That clears out by 10am, after which we’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60′s during the afternoon. A small cold front moves through, which will allow for a few spotty showers east of I-35 during the afternoon.

Sunny skies will be seen for your Monday with highs staying in the low 60′s. We’ll have another small front move through Wednesday bringing us another round of spotty rain, but highs will still be in the mid 60′s before the front moves through. After the front leaves, we dip to the mid 50′s to end the work week before warming back into the 60′s next weekend. A few scattered showers are possible next Saturday too.

