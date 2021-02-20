City of Marlin begins to restore water service

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - According to the city the water in the Marlin area is restoring.

“If you have received water thus far, we are asking all citizens to limit your use today and it will take days to get water to the rest of the town, ” the city says.

The water plant will need until tomorrow to fill all 4 towers, each tower requires 150,000 to 250,000 gallons to fill and taking around 24 hours each to fill.

“We continue to have some issues at the water plant that they are correcting, water is producing water but it limited,” according to Marlin.

The city continues to to ask residents to refrain from laundry washing, car washes, etc. today.

They say if you laundromat or car wash, please remain closed in an effort to conserve water.

Lastly a reminder that the City of Marlin is still under a boil water notice.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.