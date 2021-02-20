Warmer Temperatures Move In This Weekend!

After a cold start to this Saturday morning, sunshine will help to push us into the upper 40s/low 50s for the afternoon. That’s not “warm” but normal February Texas standards but it will feel mighty nice, comparatively. Sunday brings us up to around 60°! We do have a “cold” front on Sunday night, but it won’t bring us a big temperature changes. A few more clouds around on Sunday and a small chance for rain along and east of I-35 Sunday evening.

Behind the front, we start out near or even slightly below freezing Monday morning, but next week overall is going to be a lot nicer! Highs will be in the 60s and even into the 70s to start the week. We do see highs drop back into the 50s starting Thursday with a chance for some showers and storms. We’ll keep a 20-30% rain chance in the forecast Thursday through next Sunday.

