Advertisement

Abbott convenes emergency meeting to address spike in Texan’s energy bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies, for the first time outside the Capitol, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lockhart, Texas. (Bob Daemmrich/Pool Photo via AP)(Bob Daemmrich | AP)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Angry Texans worried about paying high electric bills as a result of an artic blizzard leads Governor Greg Abbott to hold an emergency meeting Saturday with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, and members of the Legislature.

The Governor’s press release said the meeting was convened to “discuss the spike in energy bills affecting many Texans following the recent power outages throughout the state.”

“We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” said Governor Abbott. “Today’s meeting was productive, and I applaud Republican and Democrat members of the Legislature for putting aside partisan politics to work together on this challenge. We are moving quickly to alleviate this problem and will continue to work collaboratively throughout this week on solutions to help Texas families and ensure they do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.”

A press release included a readout of the meeting:

Governor Abbott opened the call by discussing financial challenges many Texans will face as a result of the winter storm. He also gave an update on his conversations with the White House and potential federal relief that may be available to Texans.

The Governor discussed the need to ensure that Texans are not left with unreasonable utility bills they cannot afford because of the temporary massive spike in the energy market. Senator West stressed the need for Republicans and Democrats to work together on this issue.

The Senator noted that this group of legislators and state leaders will not allow politics to get in the way of solving this problem for Texans. Lt. Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan discussed the need to swiftly develop a solution for Texans.

The discussion with legislators focused on the need to quickly calculate the total cost of these energy bills and how the state can help reduce this burden. The call concluded with a discussion about addressing the immediate needs of Texans and how to ensure that Texans are protected long-term.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Hilton hotel in Killeen
Waco and McLennan County officials took steps Friday to protect the city’s water system. (File)
Waco water supply remains critically low; city and county officials move to protect system
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost during freeze

Latest News

A massive fire engulfed the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen Friday night.
Guests say they smelled gas the night before the Killeen hotel fire
By the time firefighter arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed.
Area house fire total loss after fire fighters face heavy flames and low water pressure
Nearly a day after the fire, all Tiffany Morgan and her dog, Ally, want is their best friend...
Killeen hotel fire guest searching for missing dog
Killeen Detectives are requesting the public's assistance in locating Jade Quienton Smith
Killeen Police looking for misssing 28 year-old-male