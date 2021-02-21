Area counties, cities and military installation continue to battle water issues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple Central Texas cities continued to warn citizens about water outages and conservation Saturday while municipalities repair busted water mains and pipes and provide water distribution to those without water.

The following is a sample of some of the cities and military installation struggling with water issues.

FORT Hood posted on their Facebook page - CONTINUE TO CONSERVE.

Fort Hood is NOT under “BOIL WATER” notice (including off-post villages). Fort Hood is experiencing major stress on our water supply.

To avoid potential widespread and lengthy water outage, our goal is to reduce our water use by 40% until we get through this unprecedented situation.

Here’s what you can do to help:

- Turn off dripping faucets when the temperature reaches 30-degrees F.

- Only resume dripping when the temperature drops below 30-degrees.

- Drip faucets into containers, especially pots in case boil water notices are needed.

- Avoid using washing machines and dishwashers; appliances use a significant amount of water.

- Store 1-gallon of water per person per day for hygiene purposes

Water Filling Station. Killeen will open a water filling station for residents without water service. It will be located at 805 W. Jasper.

- All water received must be BOILED

- Bring own container and amounts may be limited

- Saturday and Sunday, 20/21 Feb 10 am-6pm

The City of Temple posted that they will have limited supplies of bottled water available for residents still without water. Bottled water distribution locations will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11am - 6pm:

Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St.

Family Promise, 1018 E Avenue A

Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S 13th S

Fire Station #2, 1710 E. Ave H.; and

Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N 3rd St.

-Water will be limited to one case per household while supplies last.

-Those who are unable to safely travel to a water distribution location can call 254.298.5550 to arrange for delivery. Potable water is also available at Fire Stations #3-8. Citizens must bring their own container to fill up with potable water:

Fire Station #3, 3606 Midway Dr,

Fire Station #4, 411 Waters Dairy Rd.

Fire Station #5, 510 North Apache

Fire Station #6, 3620 Range Rd.

Fire Station #7, 8420 West Adams

Fire Station #8, 7268 Airport Rd.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the City’s Utility Services Department at 254.298.5550.”

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that they “have begun to receive water, via National Guard Blackhawk. Today’s deliveries have been coordinated by the Llano County Emergency Management Office.

The water will be taken to designated drop off points for County Distribution. Hardest hit areas will be distributed first — Tow and Buchanan Dam. Tow can pick up at J&S Chevron. Buchanan can pick up at Buchanan Dam Fire Department.

Please understand that we are prioritizing distribution to those folks that have NO water first. If you have water, but are under a boil notice, then please continue to do that.”

The Lampasas Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the City’s water system is still recovering and in need of your help. Please continue to conserve. We are all anxious to return to normal and get laundry caught up and cars cleaned, but please wait and give our system a chance to fully recover.

Tanks, particularly in the Kempner system, are slow to fill, and until Kempner is fully recovered Lampasas will be subject to reduced flows. Both the Kempner and Central Texas treatment plants are running at full capacity which is good news, but all systems are also contending with main breaks.

City crews have completed repairs on water main breaks on East 4th and Western Streets today. Remaining clean up and pavement repair will be done next week. The City should receive results from the lab related to the boil order issued earlier this week late this afternoon or early evening. Staff will post results and rescind if tests are favorable.

Thank you all for bearing with us during this disaster.

The Robinson Police Department posted on their Facebook page, Thank you to our community for your continued water conservation efforts. We are still asking for you to continue those efforts and be on the lookout for leaks on any property you have water to.

