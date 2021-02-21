Area house fire total loss after fire fighters face heavy flames and low water pressure

Advertisement

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Fire officials say a home in Beverly Hills is now a total loss after a fire broke out.

The call came in at 3:44 pm at 3908 Beverly Drive. Waco Fire Department and Robison Fire Department were called for mutual aid to help put out the fire.

By the time firefighter arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed.

Fire units experienced heavy flames and low water pressure, resulting in the home being a total loss.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

