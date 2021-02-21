Advertisement

Guests say they smelled gas the night before the Killeen hotel fire

A massive fire engulfed the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen Friday night.
A massive fire engulfed the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen Friday night.(Eric Franklin)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some guests said they smelled gas in the Hilton Garden Inn the night before a massive fire engulfed the Killeen hotel in flames.

“When I came back with the baby to bring him upstairs, I got the very strong smell of raw gas,” said Joe Roman whose wife, Lydia, and two sons stayed at the hotel Thursday night into Friday morning.

On Friday morning, when Roman returned to check on his family, he said he smelled it again.

“I really got the gentleman’s attention standing at the front desk, and I said, ‘Hey it really smells like a really strong odor of raw gas. I smelled it yesterday too,’” Roman told KWTX.

“He kind of just glanced over at me, and the customers that were in the lobby seemed pretty concerned, but that was that,” he said.

On Friday morning as she was heading to the lobby from her second floor room, Lydia Roman said she smelled the same thing.

“I mean, who knows, it could be of anything, but we’re really curious to find out,” she said.

The Killeen Fire Department has not yet said what the official cause of the fire was, and Chief James Kubinski told KWTX he does not believe the department received any calls about the hotel immediately prior to Friday night.

“We continue to cooperate with the local city authorities and the city fire marshal as they continue their investigation,” Cheryl Shibuya, the hotel’s general manager, told KWTX in a written statement.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Salazar, who had been staying at the hotel Tuesday through Friday night, said she saw “water everywhere” midday Tuesday.

“All the employees trying to mop it, those poor people, they were doing the best they could do in the circumstance they were in,” Salazar said.

“I asked them what’s going on, and they said, ‘Oh it’s the sprinkler system for the fire stuff,’” she said.

In a written statement early Saturday, the Killeen Fire Department said that its efforts “were hindered” Friday night because the hotel’s automatic sprinkler system was not working due to frozen pipes.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT: Texas was ‘seconds and minutes’ away from catastrophic months-long blackouts
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Hilton hotel in Killeen
Waco and McLennan County officials took steps Friday to protect the city’s water system. (File)
Waco water supply remains critically low; city and county officials move to protect system
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost during freeze

Latest News

By the time firefighter arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed.
Area house fire total loss after fire fighters face heavy flames and low water pressure
Nearly a day after the fire, all Tiffany Morgan and her dog, Ally, want is their best friend...
Killeen hotel fire guest searching for missing dog
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Abbott convenes emergency meeting to address spike in Texan’s energy bill
Killeen Detectives are requesting the public's assistance in locating Jade Quienton Smith
Killeen Police looking for misssing 28 year-old-male