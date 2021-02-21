Advertisement

Killeen hotel fire guest searching for missing dog

Nearly a day after the fire, all Tiffany Morgan and her dog, Ally, want is their best friend back. Her other dog, Chico (above), has been missing ever since the hotel caught fire.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hotel guests from the Hilton Garden Inn that burned down in Killeen are all accounted for after the dramatic fire, but at least one of them is still waiting for word on the fate of a pet.

Nearly a day after the fire, all Tiffany Morgan and her dog, Ally, want is their best friend back. Her other dog, Chico, has been missing ever since the hotel caught fire. She had just returned from grabbing dinner when she came face to face with the destruction.

“When we returned to the hotel, we saw the fire and I knew my dogs were in,” she said.

“I freaked out because I didn’t know whether they made it out or not. The crews there said they’d cleared all the rooms. So currently, I’m trying to find him and I don’t know if he got out. When it’s cold outside, he likes to go under the covers and I’m afraid that when they went in my room and saw my beagle, they didn’t see him because he was probably under the covers.”

Unfortunately, Morgan’s dog is still missing and she’s desperate for answers.

“He’s been a part of our family forever,” she said.

“So if anyone’s seen him or heard of him getting out of the building, I’d greatly appreciate them getting in contact with me just to let me know if he’s okay.”

Anyone who might have seen Chico can go to Morgan’s Facebook page or contact her at mtiffany39@yahoo.com.

As for the fire, officials say the cause of is yet to be determined, there were only minor injuries and guests have been allowed to come and collect what’s left of their belongings.

