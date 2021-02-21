Killeen ISD extends school closure due to water access

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD will remain closed through Wednesday, as a result of not having access to water needed for drinking, restrooms, cooking, and district-wide fire suppression systems.

The school district says it remians in close communication with city leaders regarding the ongoing recovery efforts across our community as they work to assess the ability reopen campuses to students at the earliest on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

“We are focusing all efforts on supporting our community, repairing extensive damage to facilities and preparing for reopening once adequate water supplies are re-established,” KISD said.

“The reality of the situation is we do not have enough bottled water to support 30,000+ students and employees coming to campuses every day. We need the community to help us conserve water, identify and repair leaks and busted pipes, so we can build up the reserve necessary to support our community.”

According to the school district all employees will continue to be paid during the closure, and if contacted by their supervisor the expectation is for the employee to report to work as scheduled.

The district will try to provide as much advanced notices as possible but during these uncertain times, they may be called to sites on extremely short notice.

“We will be communicating with employees as our facilities are ready for re-entry. We have made tremendous progress on these efforts over the weekend,” said the district.

KISD first physical damage assessment team has been to all of the campuses to identify initial damage to include busted pipes, standing water, downed power lines and trees, network infrastructure and water damage.

Additionally, a compiled the necessary information to determine the repairs and restoration needed, however as water is restored more issues may arise.

The next survey team, Principals, Assistant Principals, Technology, and School Nutrition were allowed into campuses this morning to begin a room-by-room inspection.

A detailed report of all facility findings will be available later this afternoon on our website.

Killeen ISD says they are being deliberate in recovery and re-entry efforts for the safety of everyone.

Lastly, the district is preparing 500 pre-packaged meals at different campuses for the KISD community beginning Monday and for the duration of the closure.

Meals will be available for pickup between 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and will be free to all. The meals will need to be heated before they are eaten.

The locations include:

Cavazos Elementary School

Cedar Valley Elementary School

Early College High School (Fort Hood)

Harker Heights Elementary School

Manor Middle School

Mountain View Elementary School

Palo Alto Middle School

Rancier Middle School

Smith Middle School

Trimmier Elementary School

West Ward Elementary School

The in-person and remote learners will not be required to engage during this time, but we would encourage them to log in and complete optional enrichment activities from their teachers if they are able to post.

The school district is working towards a goal to open all campuses on Thursday, February 25, 2021 if water supply allows.

“Please continue to take care of one another and work collaboratively as every household has been impacted in varying ways. By working together, we will expedite our overall recovery efforts,” KISD says.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.