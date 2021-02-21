Advertisement

Local church giving away semi load of food

The Destiny World Outreach Center church is giving away a semi load of food away Sunday...
The Destiny World Outreach Center church is giving away a semi load of food away Sunday afternoon.(Destiny World Outreach Center)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Destiny World Outreach Center church is giving away a semi load of food away Sunday afternoon.

The Destiny World Outreach Center posted on their Facebook page that they had quite a large load of food delivered to it’s center.

The food giveaway starts at 4 p.m. at the Destiny World Outreach Center located at 101 N WS Young Dr Killeen TX 76543.

Hey Family! We had a semi load of food delivered and we will be giving it away today at 4pm! Spread the word! We will...

Posted by Destiny World Outreach Center on Sunday, February 21, 2021

The center says it will be giving away food until they run out.

In a Facebook live video the outreach center said it’s load of food even has milk.

