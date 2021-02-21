Local church giving away semi load of food

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Destiny World Outreach Center church is giving away a semi load of food away Sunday afternoon.

The Destiny World Outreach Center posted on their Facebook page that they had quite a large load of food delivered to it’s center.

The food giveaway starts at 4 p.m. at the Destiny World Outreach Center located at 101 N WS Young Dr Killeen TX 76543.

The center says it will be giving away food until they run out.

In a Facebook live video the outreach center said it’s load of food even has milk.

