Local church giving away semi load of food
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Destiny World Outreach Center church is giving away a semi load of food away Sunday afternoon.
The Destiny World Outreach Center posted on their Facebook page that they had quite a large load of food delivered to it’s center.
The food giveaway starts at 4 p.m. at the Destiny World Outreach Center located at 101 N WS Young Dr Killeen TX 76543.
The center says it will be giving away food until they run out.
In a Facebook live video the outreach center said it’s load of food even has milk.
