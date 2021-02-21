Advertisement

Man dead after shooting in Killeen

By Katy Mendez
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 25-year old man is dead after being shot near a business early Sunday morning.

The Killeen Police Department were sent out to the Crew Hookah Lounge located at 4400 Watercrest Road from a 911 call about a shooting victim.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived and was then transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim, 25-year-old Anthony Newton, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:03 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. 

He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

No arrests have been made.

This the second criminal homicide in the City of Killeen of 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone who may information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. 

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

