Marlin officials begs residents to reduce water amid crisis

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After over a week long water crisis in Marlin the city officials are pleading with the residents to reduce water usage.

Marlin Mayor, Carolyn Lofton, released a statement Saturday asking residents to not wash cars or clothes in an effort to allow the water towers to fill and ensure everyone in the town has water.

Sunday afternoon Mayor Lofton along with, City Manager, Cedric Davis, visited the Marlin Water plant to assess why the city is not receiving water in certain homes.

Lofton assures the town that City of Marlin water continues to flow and at the moment water personnel are pumping 1200 gallons per minute into the town.

According to Mayor Lofton, water personnel worked all night pumping this water and encountered one leak but it was repaired Saturday.

“We have someone going to each tower to check the levels as they are not getting a reading at the plant. As the water flows into town, the Mesquite Tower is the first to fill. Once it reaches a certain level, it begins to fill the Royal Tower. Once this tower reaches a certain level, it then fills the Depot Tower. Once it reaches itslevel, it fills the Hobby Tower. Once Hobby Tower reaches its level, the water returns to the Mesquite Tower and fills it. The plant receives a signal from the Mesquite Tower when it is full signaling that all tower shave reached the desired level,” Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton describes.

“In order for each tower to fill, usage has to be down so that each level can be reached.”

The citizens receiving water from the Mesquite Tower are asked to ration usage, as continued use from the tower will continue to delay the filling of all other towers.

“As this water is being used, the plant is continuing to refill it trying to reach the desired level. There is no other means of filling all the towers due to the design that was established years ago to create our water system,” Lofton says.

“Please be considerate as we are working to push water across town. We need everyone’s help in order to do this.”

Citizens are asked to report leaks to the Marlin Police Department at 254-883-9255.

