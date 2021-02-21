ONCOR says electricity in Temple/Killeen should be restored Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - ONCOR released a statement Saturday evening saying that the majority of Temple and southern region of Killeen customers should have power restored Sunday.

Central Texas customers are in a group of 23,000 remaining outages from the cold weather and lack of generation experienced earlier this week.

Other areas still without power include eastern region of Palestine, Lufkin and Nacogdoches and Round Rock following the ice storm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The electric company says their “work will continue around the clock until all customers who can safely receive power have been restored. The majority of these remaining outages will be completed overnight, with a limited amount expected tomorrow due to the need for extensive repairs.”

