Shoppers turn to small neighborhood grocery shops amid food shortage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Big name grocery stores like HEB and Walmart are still working to replenish the shelves emptied from storm preparation and refrigerated items lost to power outages.

And shoppers short on grocery staples and high demand are turning to smaller neighborhood markets to put dinner on their tables.

La Mexicana Meat Market on Richland Drive in Waco is one of those shops. They said all week they’ve seen an increase in customers.

“I meet so many people walking in and they’re like ‘I’ve never heard of this place.’ We’ve been here for 20 years,” said Valerie Lozano, a cashier at La Mexicana Meat Market.

The shop typically sells produce, meats and groceries typically serving the Hispanic community. But this week they saw a difference in their customer demographics.

“There was a wider variety of people coming from other cultures and a lot of people buying more foods that they regularly wouldn’t buy,” Lozano said.

The increase in customers means the shop has run out of some items like most produce, tortillas and milk. Lozano said meat is the most popular item. Thankfully, the shop received it’s truck delivering meat on Friday. However, they say their produce truck never made it from Houston.

