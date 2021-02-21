Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for man with cognitive impairment

The Desoto Police Department is searching for Jesus Martinez, diagnosed with a cognitive...
The Desoto Police Department is searching for Jesus Martinez, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.(Desoto Police Department)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Desoto Police Department is searching for Jesus Martinez, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Martinez is a 90-year-old Hispanic man described as 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 8 a.m. on February 20th wearing a blue hoodie and khaki pants.

The senior citizen was last seen on the 1100 block of Marlborough Avenue in Dallas, TX in a Silver, 2017 Chevrolet Trax with Disabled TX License Plate Number 6NGXT.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Desoto Police Department at 469-658-3000.

