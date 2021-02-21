The 70′s Are Almost Here with Rain Chances Later This Week

Very nice weather will be seen across Central Texas this evening as we’ll be in the low 70′s until sunset. After that we dip to the 60′s, with temperatures cooling off more quickly after 7pm. We dip to the upper 30′s overnight with morning lows in the low 30′s, so be prepared for a chilly drive into work. Luckily sunshine dominates again and this will allow temperatures to warm up fast. We’ll hit 60° midday with highs in the mid to upper 60′s during the afternoon. Even warmer highs will be seen on Tuesday, our warmest day, in the low 70′s.

After that a cold front arrives Wednesday, but we’ll still be warm before the front moves in. We’ll hit highs around 70° in the afternoon with spotty rain east of I-35. However, a mid-level disturbance arrives behind that front and increase our rain chances for Thursday and Friday. Lingering moisture will allow for more clouds next weekend and spotty rain chances, but highs stay warm in the 60′s. Another possible cold front arrives next Monday, but doesn’t look to hinder our temperatures too much at this point.

