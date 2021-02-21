Advertisement

Water stations still open for Central Texans without water

Thousands in Central Texas are still without water after the historic freeze, but volunteers are working around the clock at local water stations to keep residents hydrated.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands in Central Texas are still without water after the historic freeze, but volunteers are working around the clock at local water stations to keep residents hydrated.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds says local authorities are working non-stop to make sure residents have water.

“Just hearing the stories from different people are remarkable,” he said.

“We delivered water yesterday to a World War II veteran and he told us he’s never seen conditions like this and just by providing water, he said we saved his life...”

Reynolds says the biggest challenge in setting up the water stations was simply getting the word out.

“We really relied on residents and neighbors helping neighbors by communicating the message of what was available,” he said.

“The community really stepped up and this has truly been a remarkable experience that shows unity.”

Officials still stress the need to boil tap water before consumption and say they’re planning to keep the stations open as long as needed.

“It’s just a matter of what works best for us strategically to have it,” Reynolds said.

“We’ll continue to have that service, it just may be on a reduced schedule as water comes back online and folks have the ability to boil at their house if they need to.”

