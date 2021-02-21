Advertisement

We’re Back in The 60′s with Mostly Dry Weather This Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We dip to the upper 30′s to low 40′s to start Sunday, with some patchy fog at sunrise.  This will be the first morning low we’ve had above freezing since February 9th.  That clears out by 10am, after which we’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60′s during the afternoon.  A small cold front moves through, which will allow for a few spotty showers east of I-35 during the afternoon.

Sunny skies will be seen for your Monday with highs staying in the low 60′s.  We’ll have another small front move through Wednesday bringing us another round of spotty rain, but highs will still be in the mid 60′s before the front moves through.  After the front leaves, we dip to the mid 50′s to end the work week before warming back into the 60′s next weekend.  A few scattered showers are possible next Saturday too.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Hilton hotel in Killeen
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost during freeze
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers...
White House partially approves Governor Abbott’s request for Major Disaster Declaration
La Riv in Temple, is putting the community first, offering free pasta meals to anyone who asks....
Central Texas restaurant offers free meals, no questions asked

Latest News

Central Texas customers are in a group of 23,000 remaining outages from the cold weather and...
ONCOR says electricity in Temple/Killeen should be restored Sunday
The Warmup Continues with Mostly Dry Weather This Week
Fort Hood is experiencing major stress on our water supply.
UPDATE: Area counties, cities and military installation continue to battle water issues
FastCast
The Warmup Continues This Weekend!