Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected after area woman found dead in home

Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a Central Texas woman who was using a...
Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a Central Texas woman who was using a gas stove to heat her home. (File)(Pixabay)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a 52-year-old Cameron woman who was using a gas stove to heat her home.

The woman’s son found his mother Sunday lying on the floor of the home the two shared in the 700 block of West 12th Street in Cameron.

He called police at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officers detected a strong natural gas odor in the home.

Firefighters found the carbon monoxide level in the house was 200 parts per million.

Concentrations of as little as 10 parts per million can cause chronic problems over the long-term and concentrations of 100 or more parts per million can cause severe symptoms.

