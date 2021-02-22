Advertisement

Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to...
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election. She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly $300,000 in attorneys’ fees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
By the time firefighter arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed.
Heavy flames and low water pressure cause total loss of area house
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the historic freeze
Man dead after shooting in Killeen

Latest News

The World Health Organization panel suggests the origins of COVID-19 deserve further study.
World Health Organization wants deeper look at COVID-19 origins
The gas station was robbed at around 7 a.m. Monday.
SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, three suspects arrested
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Norway’s National Museum says a small, barely visible sentence written with a pencil on Edvard...
Norway museum: Munch wrote ‘madman’ sentence on ‘The Scream’
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records