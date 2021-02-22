Federal judge releases Central Texas man charged in US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (KWTX) – A federal judge Monday in Washington, D. C. ordered the release of Waco area businessman Christopher Grider, who’s been jailed since Jan. 21 after he was named in a seven-count indictment stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that charged destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conflict in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson didn’t require Grider to post bond, but set a number of conditions including GPS ankle monitoring.

Grider pleaded not guilty to all counts Monday.

A status conference was set for April 6.

Grider was in the process of being released and is expected to be home by Tuesday, his attorney, T. Brent Mayr, said Monday.

Brown overturned a detention order issued on Jan. 27 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower in Austin, who twice rejected motions from Grider seeking to reopen the detention hearing.

Grider surrendered to FBI agents on Jan. 21 in Austin after he was named in a warrant signed on Jan. 20 by a U.S. magistrate judge.

After his initial detention hearing on Jan. 27 Hightower ordered that Grider be transferred to Washington D.C., to be held without bond pending further proceedings.

The next day, on Jan. 28, she denied a motion to reopen the detention hearing, saying there’s strong evidence Grider “participated at the forefront in the events.”

In the Jan. 28 ruling, Hightower wrote, “whether or not he led or encouraged others in the alleged commission of the offenses charged, there is extremely strong evidence that Mr. Grider participated at the forefront in the events that led to the fatal shooting inside the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.”

In the motion to reopen the detention hearing filed on Feb. 1, Mayr, said photos from Grider’s computer discovered on Jan. 29 show his client walking up to a ground level entrance to the Capitol and walking through an open door that does not appear to have been opened by force.

“There is clearly no forcible entry made by the defendant,” he said in the motion.

A video was also found that shows Grider walking up to the entrance of the Speaker’s Lobby where Capitol officers are standing guard, the motion says.

Grider, the motion says, “does not yell, shout, or make any threatening comments to them. Instead, he is heard telling the officers, ‘People are going to get crushed on that other side if they don’t open that door’…(and) pleading with the officers, telling them, ‘There are two cops getting crushed.’”

A second video was discovered that shows Grider followed officers as they moved away from the door to the Speaker’s Lobby, the motion says.

“This new material corroborates what the defendant has maintained all along: his presence in the Capitol was not one of a person who intended to inflict harm on anyone or commit any violent acts. He wanted his voice to be heard and nothing more.”

