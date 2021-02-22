Advertisement

Kitchen fire heavily damages local family’s home; firefighters revive dog rescued from house

A kitchen fire heavily damaged a Waco family’s home Monday, but firefighters were able to...
A kitchen fire heavily damaged a Waco family’s home Monday, but firefighters were able to revive a dog rescued from the house.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A kitchen fire heavily damaged home Monday in North Waco, but firefighters were able to revive a dog rescued from the house.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North 15th Street.

Crews encountered heavy fire, heat and smoke as they battled the flames.

The residents had a number of pets including the dog, to which firefighters administered oxygen, and reptiles, some of which may not have survived.

Investigators say evidence indicates the damage to the house was caused by a cooking fire that got out of control.

The family has a place to stay, officials said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The gas station was robbed at around 7 a.m. Monday.
SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, 3 arrested, later released
By the time firefighters arrived, flames had engulfed the house. (Staff photo/file)
Low water pressure hampers local firefighters' efforts to save house engulfed in flames
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the historic freeze

Latest News

Marlin’s water plant was pumping at its maximum rate Monday, but towers weren’t filling and...
Marlin’s water plant is pumping, but towers aren’t filling
Employees equipped with flashlights guided residents up and down aisles in search of food,...
Area grocery stores open in the dark during power outage
The gas station was robbed at around 7 a.m. Monday.
SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, 3 arrested, later released
Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a Central Texas woman who was using a...
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected after area woman found dead in home