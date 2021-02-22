Kitchen fire heavily damages local family’s home; firefighters revive dog rescued from house

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A kitchen fire heavily damaged home Monday in North Waco, but firefighters were able to revive a dog rescued from the house.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North 15th Street.

Crews encountered heavy fire, heat and smoke as they battled the flames.

The residents had a number of pets including the dog, to which firefighters administered oxygen, and reptiles, some of which may not have survived.

Investigators say evidence indicates the damage to the house was caused by a cooking fire that got out of control.

The family has a place to stay, officials said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.