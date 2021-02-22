Advertisement

Marlin’s water plant is pumping, but towers aren’t filling

Marlin’s water plant was pumping at its maximum rate Monday, but towers weren’t filling and...
Marlin’s water plant was pumping at its maximum rate Monday, but towers weren’t filling and leaks are the reason. (File)(AP Images)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin’s water plant was pumping at its maximum rate of 1,300-gallons-per-minute Monday, but towers weren’t filling and leaks are the reason.

“The water is being turned off at the leak until repairs can be completed,” Mayor Carolyn Lofton said in a press release late Monday morning.

“Our city crews are surveying the community for any leaks. If you see a leak in our streets, please call city hall to report it,” she said.

Lofton advised residents who have leaks in their homes to shut off water from the meter.

Elderly or disabled residents may call city hall for help in doing that, she said.

H-E-B has secured non-potable water that residents can use to flush toilets, she said.

The water will be distributed in the overflow parking lot behind city hall once spigots arrive, which could be as soon as Monday afternoon.

A burst pipe at the plant during the region’s historic freeze triggered a cascading series of water issues in Marlin with which officials have been dealing now for a week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

