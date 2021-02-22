Advertisement

Pothole patrol: How to report potholes in your neighborhood

A profusion of potholes appeared after the icy storm.
By Justin Earley
Feb. 22, 2021
Central Texas drivers may be seeing more potholes on area roads.

That’s likely due to contraction during last week’s freezing temperatures and expansion with the warm up we’ve seen.

Potholes on city streets and county roads must be reported to the appropriate city or county road department.

The Texas Department of Transportation takes care of highways.

TxDOT maintains more than 79,000 miles of farm-to-market, ranch-to-market, state, U.S. and interstate highways so crews may have their hands full.

But the sooner they know the sooner they can fix the problem.

You can report any highway issues by filling out a form on the department’s website or calling 1 (800) 558-9368.  

