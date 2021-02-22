Quiet & Warm Leading up to a Mid-Week Cold Front

As Texas continues to heal from the weather we had last week, we have a dry and warm start to the week & it is safe to say we will be enjoying the beautiful weather! Tonight will be warmer than last night with low temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s and we do not have a single night in the 10 day forecast with temperatures dropping to the freezing mark. High temperatures will be warm in the 70s for the next two days, and that’s a real treat! We do see winds take a turn for the south over the next few days and that will pump in a little more humidity which may help bring us a small rain chance as a cold front pushes in for the middle of the week.

A cold front will be moving through the region late Wednesday into Thursday and it will usher in both some cooler air and some rain chances. Showers are expected to increase Thursday into Friday and that will be our best window to see some rain this week. Severe weather is not expected but there might be a few rumbles of thunder east of I-35. Temperatures drop into the 50s for highs on Thursday but we start to build in some warmth going into the weekend.

Back into the low 60s for Friday, mid to upper 60s Saturday, and into the 70s we go for Sunday. That’s ahead of our next cold front that comes in Sunday and will bring us some similar conditions to the cold front that comes for the mid-part of this week. We will have low to moderate rain chances and some cooler temperatures (low 60s) for the start of next week.

