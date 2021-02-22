Seasonably warm start to the week, but a rainier pattern arrives late-week

Temperatures Monday morning may briefly reach the low 30s in a few spots (namely around Waco and Temple), but this morning’s near-freezing temperatures are the only near-freezing temperatures in the forecast all the way through the middle of next week! The frigid-cold may be gone, but we’re expecting a rainier weather pattern to emerge later this week and into the weekend. Enjoy the gorgeous weather for the next few days before the rain arrives! Morning temperatures in the 30s and low 40s this morning warm steadily into the 60s and potentially even the low 70s for highs. Today’s lower temperatures, compared to Sunday, is all thanks to an early morning front that slid through. Today’s front won’t do much to our sensible weather and we’re right back into the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning with highs Tuesday rebounding into the low 70s. Another front arriving Wednesday shouldn’t bring us any rain, but it will help to drop temperatures. With the front expected to arrive around midday and early in the afternoon, temperatures may still be able to squeak into the low 70s. If the front arrives earlier in the day, highs will be a bit cooler and should only reach the 60s.

The timing of Wednesday’s front won’t matter much because the big change that it’ll bring is helping to keep rain chances around for a few days. Wednesday’s front won’t bring rain as it arrives, but when it stalls to our south, we’ll have a chance for some scattered light rain during the day on Thursday. An upper-level disturbance that’ll swing through Thursday afternoon into Friday morning behind the front will give us an enhanced chance for rain. Overnight chances are currently near 60% and we could hear some rumbles of thunder, but severe storms aren’t in the forecast. Thanks to the clouds and the cooler air behind the front, Thursday’s highs should only reach the mid 50s. Any left over overnight rain should mostly end Friday morning with afternoon rain chances falling to around 30%. Skies stay partly cloudy and temperatures will warm slightly to near 60°. We’ll warm up a bit more into the mid-60s Saturday with another 30% chance of some scattered light rain. The stalled front to our south will gradually creep toward our area for the weekend but it’ll finally lift northward as a warm front bringing temperatures into the low 70s to close the weekend. The warmer air may clash with an arriving front and potentially spark some storms Sunday into Monday. Rain chances right now are only near 40% and the severe storm chances are very low, but it’s a situation we’ll be monitoring throughout the week. It’s also a reminder that we’re getting close to severe weather season so start to expect thunderstorm chances with a lot more frequency over the coming weeks and months.

