SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, 3 arrested, later released

Heavily police presence in Waco area
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Waco police arrested two men and a woman after an armed holdup just before 7 a.m. Monday at a Chevron gas station at 701 Lake Air Dr., but all three were later released, Officer Garen Bynum said Monday afternoon.

Officers, including SWAT team members, flooded the area after the robbery, which Bynum said was similar to nine other armed robberies that have happened within the last few weeks at businesses in the same area along Lake Air Drive.

The suspects’ descriptions were also similar.

The three suspects officers detained in a unit at an apartment complex nearby “are still listed as persons of interest for not only today’s robbery, but also previous robberies that have occurred,” Bynum said.

During the search, police asked nearby residents to stay inside their homes.

None of the main roads was affected and there were no reports of injuries.

