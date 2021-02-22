SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, three suspects arrested

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco police arrested two men and a woman after an armed holdup just before 7 a.m. Monday at a Chevron gas station at 701 Lake Air Dr.

Officers, including SWAT team members, flooded the area after the robbery, which Officer Garen Bynum said was similar to nine other armed robberies that have happened within the last few weeks at businesses in the same area along Lake Air Drive.

The suspects’ descriptions are also similar.

During the search, police asked nearby residents to stay inside their homes.

None of the main roads was affected and there were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.