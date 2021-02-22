Advertisement

Waco Mayor lifts mandatory water conservation

Changes to the emergency order are the result of the “improving condition of our water system.”
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco released a statement Sunday evening to update the Mayor’s emergency order from last Friday, February 19th.

Larry Holze, Director - Municipal Information said changes to the order are the result of the “improving condition of our water system.”

The Mayor has revised his emergency Sunday to allow for the following:

•           All cleaning/dyeing and laundry plants, commercial laundry (self-serve commercial), and commercial car washing establishments in the City may open for business at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, 2021.

•           All residential customers and commercial customers may return to normal water usage immediately.

The second action is the continuation of water consumption plans for the City’s top ten industrial water users. These plans were submitted by these water users and approved by the Director of Utilities and the City Manager and will remain in place until further notice.

These restrictions were put in place by the City Manager under his authority within the City’s Water Conservation Plan.

