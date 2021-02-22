Winter storm resources

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE

Texas homeowners and renters who sustained damage in the 77 counties designated for individual assistance including Bell, Coryell, Falls and McLennan counties may now apply for disaster assistance with FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:

· A current phone number where you can be contacted

· Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

· Your Social Security number, if available

· A general list of damage and losses

· If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

If it is safe to do so, start cleaning up now. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair. Disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses, homeowners and renters. Call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339) or visit www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance.

Note: FEMA cannot reimburse you for food lost due to a power failure. However, voluntary organizations in your community may be able to help. You can also call 211 for assistance.

STATE RESOURCES

SNAP BENEFIT REPLACEMENTS

TIPS ON FILING INSURANCE CLAIMS

TEXAS INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE REPORTING TOOL (Helps Texas Dept. of Emergency Management assess damages)

WIC REPLACEMENT BENEFITS

LOCAL INFORMATION

BELTON

BELLMEAD

CAMERON

CENTERVILLE

CLIFTON

COPPERAS COVE

CORSICANA

FAIRFIELD

FRANKLIN

GATESVILLE

GOLDTHWAITE

GROESBECK

HAMILTON

HARKER HEIGHTS

HEARNE

HEWITT

HILLSBORO

KILLEEN

LAMPASAS

MART

MCGREGOR

MERIDIAN

MEXIA

ROBINSON

ROCKDALE

SALADO

SAN SABA

TEAGUE

TEMPLE

VALLEY MILLS

WACO

WEST

WHITNEY

WOODWAY

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.