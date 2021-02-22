Advertisement

Woman, 73, studying nursing to visit husband in care facility during COVID-19

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONORA, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California woman is going to extreme lengths to see her husband in a nursing facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s now studying to become a certified nursing assistant, just to get access to him.

At 73 years old, Linda Bland did not expect to be going back to school, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she went from visiting her husband, Jim, daily at his Sonora, California, nursing facility to being forced to say hi to him from outside his window.

“I love him so much. He’s the love of my life,” Bland said.

Linda Bland, 73, is studying to become a certified nursing assistant, just to be near her...
Linda Bland, 73, is studying to become a certified nursing assistant, just to be near her husband of 26 years, a retired Tuolumne County Sheriff’s lieutenant, who has Parkinson’s and dementia.(Source: Linda Bland, KMAX/KOVR via CNN)

The couple tried visiting together in-person with Jim in a sealed booth for safety, but it only caused more confusion for her husband of 26 years, a retired Tuolumne County Sheriff’s lieutenant, who has Parkinson’s and dementia.

So, Bland is now studying to become a certified nursing assistant, just to be near her favorite patient.

“I needed to do something because you don’t know when it’s going to be over, and I don’t want my husband to die without knowing that I am here,” she said. “I think he would do the same thing for me.”

During her orientation Thursday, she spent her break holding Jim’s hand for the first time in a year.

“He looks at me and said, ‘Oh, you look like her,’ and I say ‘Your wife?,’ and he said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘I am your wife. I’m Linda.’ I started crying,” Bland said. “I said, ‘I love you a lot,’ and he said, ‘I love you, too.’ He was so happy, you could tell.”

The CNA course is two months long. After that, Bland will take a state test to get certified. Even if she doesn’t pass, she says it’s still worth it to be able to see her husband.

Copyright 2021 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Hilton hotel in Killeen
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the historic freeze
By the time firefighter arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed.
Heavy flames and low water pressure cause total loss of area house
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

The pandemic has only caused confusion for her husband of 26 years, who has Parkinson’s and...
'He's the love of my life': Woman goes back to school to be with husband in nursing facility
A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing...
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
A group of 17 members of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta came together to shovel out the...
‘It’s about giving back’: Students clear snow for man battling ALS
The 63-year-old man the students helped was diagnosed with ALS last year and has recently lost...
Fraternity members clear snow from driveway, backyard for man battling ALS