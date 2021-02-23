Advertisement

Area schools repair buildings, half of Killeen ISD schools impacted

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Local schools were back at work Monday, but not all of them are getting into lesson plans as some school districts are dealing with repairs from broken pipes after the winter storm.

In Killeen, school public information officer Taina Maya says 27 or the districts 54 campuses have some kind of damage.

“Its heartbreaking. I think a lot of our teachers look at their classroom as an extension of their home. So posting those photos was impactful but it also showed people why we could not just quickly open our doors,” Maya said.

Caption

The worst, she says is at Skipcha Elementary where a drinking water fountain pipe on the second floor burst, impacting more than 30 classrooms.

Belton ISD was also closed Monday, though damages there were not as widespread.

Its newest building, Lake Belton High School bore the brunt of the storm with a sprinkler system pipe bursting in the performing arts wing.

“When the water hit the way it did it just kind of ran like a river through the school, the whole {performing arts} section, every area of this section had water in it,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations at Belton ISD, Michael Morgan said as he walked the halls Monday.

Both districts say their facilities staff were made aware of the leaks early last week. They worked around the clock, through the storm to get the buildings back on track.

“We had no power so not only were they trying to get all the water out of this building they didn’t have power to run the extractors or pumps or fans or anything,” Morgan said.

But the physical damage wasn’t the only thing keeping districts closed. Both Killeen and Belton officials say its cities water status played a role.

In Belton, the city cleared the school to open Tuesday, but in Killeen, a boil water notice remains in effect.

“A lot of our ability to reopen depends on water,” Maya said. “A boil order at all 54 campus buildings is unheard of. We can’t boil water for 30,000 students, plus staff on top of that.”

She says they will stay closed through at least Wednesday, and are working with the city to find out when the boil order will be lifted.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
The gas station was robbed at around 7 a.m. Monday.
SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, 3 arrested, later released
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
By the time firefighters arrived, flames had engulfed the house. (Staff photo/file)
Low water pressure hampers local firefighters' efforts to save house engulfed in flames
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the historic freeze

Latest News

Killeen ISD pipe burst damage
Killeen ISD pipe burst damage
Correctional Officer IV Tawiwo Obele (left) died on Feb. 16 and Correctional Officer IV Vicky...
COVID-19 claims the lives of 2 more Texas prison system employees
The number of Central Texas residents vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to rise as the...
Number vaccinated against COVID-19 rises as number of new cases in Central Texas falls
A burst pipe flooded one resident's apartment.
Residents of local senior facility are still feeling effects of historic winter storm