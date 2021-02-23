‘Basketball is Basketball’ - Bosqueville is back in the playoffs with their female coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosqueville boys high school basketball team is back in the playoffs this year. They reached this goal under the leadership of a new head coach, Judy Nunn.

Judy Nunn coached girls basketball for years, but now she’s leading a group of boys.

“I mean basketball is basketball the speed may be a little bit different but the game is the game,” said Nunn.

Two years ago coach Nunn, stepped down as the girls coach in order to be able to watch her son play. Because girls and boys games are almost always at the same time. This year, her son is on her team.

The respect from her team has been there since day one. The seniors will look to lead a run in the playoffs tomorrow night, with Coach Nunn on the sidelines.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.