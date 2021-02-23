Advertisement

Central Texas woman reunited with dog that disappeared 3 years ago

Rocky was taken directly to the Adoption Center where he was housed temporarily until a local hospice animal rescue group, Old Souls Animal Rescue and Retirement Home, could take him in.(Humane Society of Central Texas)
Feb. 23, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 15-year-old dog named Rocky who disappeared from his Central Texas home three years ago has been reunited with his owner thanks to a good Samaritan who found him on a roadside and a chance glance at a post on the Humane Society of Central Texas’ Facebook page.

When the passerby who found Rocky on the roadside dropped him off at the Waco Animal Shelter, the dog didn’t have the strength to stand and the city’s veterinary team determined he likely has cancer, mobility issues and impaired vision as well as conditions related to age and lack of care, the humane society said in a press release Tuesday.

Rocky was taken directly to the Adoption Center where he was housed temporarily until a local hospice animal rescue group, Old Souls Animal Rescue and Retirement Home, could take him in.

The staff there named the dog Batiste, after Jon Batiste, the always upbeat bandleader on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“In their care, after just two days surrounded by other hospice animals and lots of love, this sweet dog perked up, he was able to walk on his own, and he began eating more than his fair share of food,” the humane society said.

On Feb. 7, the humane society posted a photo of Batiste on its Facebook page, and that’s where her owner, whom the society identified as Eileen, spotted her long lost pet.

After an exchange of messages with the humane society and the rescue group, a reunion was scheduled the next day.

“With Rocky’s neurological conditions, he couldn’t exactly jump for joy, but everyone else did,” the humane society said.

“We don’t know where he was all this time, who he lived with, and how he survived, but Rocky made his way home to his forever family thanks to everyone working together.”

“Today, Rocky is living his best life back in the same home where he grew up, truly enjoying the last chapter of his life.”

